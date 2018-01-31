‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ cast revealed

The 36th season of Survivor premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28, on Global. Meet the castaways set to compete on Survivor: Ghost Island below.

Name: Angela Perkins (42)

From: Cincinnati

Occupation: HR for VA/Retired Army

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I am like the snake that you don’t know is there until bitten.”

Name:Jenna Bowman (23)

From: Detroit

Occupation: Auto Advertising Executive

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I think people would view me as an underdog because I play the naive card, which I would use to my advantage.”

Name: Kellyn Bechtold (30)

From: Chicago

Occupation: Health Insurance Consultant

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “Because of my innate ability to make people feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Name: Laurel Johnson (29)

From: Minneapolis

Occupation: Financial Consultant

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “Because I’ve seen the previous winners and I could strategically and physically run circles around them.”

Name: Libby Vincek (24)

From: Houston

Occupation: Promo Model / Adv. Sales

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “Because I know that I can outlast and outplay! I work out a lot – I have endurance, I danced for 12 years – I have balance, I’ve completed tough mudders, marathons, and other races so I can get myself through challenges.”

Name: Michael Yerger (18)

From: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: Real Estate / Model

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “Because I’m intelligent, likable, strategic, hard-working, strong, energetic and willing to take risks.”

Name: Morgan Ricke (29)

From: Indiana

Occupation: Killer Whale Trainer

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I will be the final Survivor because I never, ever give up.”

Name: Sebastian Noel (22)

From: Melbourne, Fla.

Occupation: Fisherman

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I am perfect for this game. I spend most of my life outside in the elements, a lot of which is involved with something physical.”

Name: Stephanie Gonzalez (25)

From: Puerto Rico

Occupation: Family Business Sales

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “Because of my determination and strong will. I wanted to go to school, so I worked three jobs, I wanted to help my brother, I grew the business from one store to three stores, I know in my heart that I can win.”

Name: Stephanie Johnson (34)

From: Aurora, Ill.

Occupation: Tri-Athlete/Yoga Instructor

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “Because every day for the past 10 years, I have looked at a sticker on my mirror – ‘Outwit, Outlast, Outplay. Survivor’.”

Name: James Lim (24)

From: Seoul, South Korea, Currently Lives In NYC

Occupation: Business Consultant

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I’m very team-oriented so I will do my best to help us build shelter and gather food. Also, I believe I can strategize well on challenges and certainly be a physical force for my tribe with my sprinting background.”

Name: Jacob Derwin (22)

From: Long Island, NY

Occupation: Jewish Music Teacher

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “This sounds stupid but I’m really easy to talk to. I want to set it up so everyone knows they can come to me to chat and get support despite any problems they’re having personally or socially.”

Name: Donathan Hurley (25)

From: Kimper, KY

Occupation: Caretaker

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “You know, living in Eastern Kentucky has its perks. We are outdoors people. We love the lakes, we love to roam trails and mountains and I have learned a lot living here about nature and survival.”

Name: Domenick Abbate (38)

From: Nesconset, NY

Occupation: Construction Supervisor

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I have the ability to bring people together, I can adapt to all personalities, I can build things and the fitness and strength I will bring in challenges.”

Name: Desiree Afuye (21)

From: Queens, NY

Occupation: Student/PA

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I currently live in a house of eight girls. I know how to deal with seven different versions of crazy and different personalities.”

Name: Chris Noble (27)

From: Brooklyn, Fla.

Occupation: Model/Personal Trainer

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I would bring my ‘Survivor’ mental toughness, my ability to adapt, my positivity for the weak and my will to survive. I might not know how to do some things, but I will find a way to eat and get water.”

Name: Chelsea Townsend (24)

From: Salt Lake City

Occupation: EMT/Pro Cheerleader

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I am an extremely hard worker and would be able to contribute a lot around camp.”

Name: Brendan Shapiro (40)

From: Herndon, Va.

Occupation: Teacher

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I’m strong, fast, tough and good with my hands. I am good at recognizing people’s strengths and getting the most out of a team.”

Name: Bradley Kleihege (25)

From: Lansing, Mich.

Occupation: Law Student

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “I like to lead people, take initiative on projects and I am well spoken.”

Name: Wendell Holland (33)

From: Philadelphia

Occupation: Furniture Designer

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” Survivor: “First and foremost, I’m good with people and likable. I’m very diplomatic and can connect with people. That will get me past the first rounds of voting off people that don’t go well with the group.”

