Man injured in La Ronge, Sask. altercation dies in hospital
A man has been charged with manslaughter after an altercation in northern Saskatchewan.
La Ronge RCMP were called to a parking lot at a business in the community late in the afternoon of Jan. 23 where they found an injured man.
READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in La Ronge, Sask. altercation
He was taken to hospital in La Ronge and later to Saskatoon for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police said Henry Natomagan, 58, died in hospital on Jan. 28.
A cause of death has not been released.
Nikko Ross, 29, who is from the La Ronge area, was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter.
He is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in La Ronge provincial court.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.