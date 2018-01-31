Crime
January 31, 2018 11:06 am

Man injured in La Ronge, Sask. altercation dies in hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died from injuries he received in a La Ronge altercation.

File / Global News
A A

A man has been charged with manslaughter after an altercation in northern Saskatchewan.

La Ronge RCMP were called to a parking lot at a business in the community late in the afternoon of Jan. 23 where they found an injured man.

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in La Ronge, Sask. altercation

He was taken to hospital in La Ronge and later to Saskatoon for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police said Henry Natomagan, 58, died in hospital on Jan. 28.

A cause of death has not been released.

Nikko Ross, 29, who is from the La Ronge area, was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in La Ronge provincial court.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Altercation
La Ronge
La Ronge Altercation
La Ronge Avenue
La Ronge RCMP
La Ronge Saskatchewan
Life Threatening Injuries
Manslaughter
Northern Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News