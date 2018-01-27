Man suffers life-threatening injuries in La Ronge, Sask. altercation

La Ronge RCMP say a 58-year-old man was hospitalized after a complaint of an altercation in northern Saskatchewan earlier this week.

Police were called to the 1200-block of La Ronge Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

RCMP arrived to find an injured man in the parking lot of a local business.

He has since been transferred from La Ronge to Saskatoon for medical treatment of what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on his current condition.

RCMP are still investigating and have no one in custody.

La Ronge is about 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.