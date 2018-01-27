Canada
January 27, 2018 5:05 pm

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in La Ronge, Sask. altercation

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized with what police believe are life-threatening injuries after an altercation in La Ronge, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

La Ronge RCMP say a 58-year-old man was hospitalized after a complaint of an altercation in northern Saskatchewan earlier this week.

Police were called to the 1200-block of La Ronge Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Third guilty plea to manslaughter in La Ronge, Sask. restaurant attack

RCMP arrived to find an injured man in the parking lot of a local business.

He has since been transferred from La Ronge to Saskatoon for medical treatment of what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on his current condition.

RCMP are still investigating and have no one in custody.

La Ronge is about 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Altercation
La Ronge
La Ronge Altercation
La Ronge Avenue
La Ronge RCMP
La Ronge Saskatchewan
Life Threatening Injuries
Northern Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News