Fraser Health expanding mental health and addictions services at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health has announced it will create a new Mental Health and Substance Use Urgent Response Centre in Surrey.

It will streamline access to mental health and addiction services, and create what it calls “clear pathways to care” that will include community appointments, short-stay community residential stabilization, and hospital services.

It will be located at the Surrey Memorial Hospital campus and will increase access to psychiatrists, provide assessments 18 hours a day, seven days a week, and reduce wait times through same-day appointments.

“We are committed to reshaping the way that mental health services are delivered in every region across the province,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy in a release from Fraser Health.

“Making it easier for people who are struggling with urgent mental health or substance use issues to access services in one place means they can get the support they need faster and start their healing journey sooner.”

Fraser Health says the centre will serve as a primary point of contact for people when they require urgent care but do not require hospitalization, eliminating the need for them to go to an emergency department.

It says people can access the centre directly themselves, by referral from their family physician, or if they are brought in by police or other first responders.