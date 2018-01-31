Sports
Kelowna Rockets defeat Medicine Hat Tigers third time in season

The Kelowna Rockets leap over the Everett Silvertips to become first in the WHL Western Conference with a win Tuesday against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

It was the Rockets and Tigers third and last game against each other this season.

Rockets Captain Cal Foote opened up scoring.

Leif Mattson, Carsen Twarynski, Kole Lind and Dillon Dube each helped with goals for the Rockets. Dube’s goal was made with less than 30 seconds on the clock in the third period on an empty net.

Medicine Hat’s David Quenneville and Dawson Heathcote scored for the Tigers.

The Rockets outshot the Tigers 44-33 for the 5-2 win.

Kelowna hosts Everett Friday for the first game of a home-and-home.

