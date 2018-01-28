Rockets lose to Rebels in Red Deer
The Red Deer Rebels beat the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night in Red Deer.
Leif Mattson got the Rockets on the board 14:41 into the second period.
Rebels forward Maston McCarty answered back, and the game was tied 1-1 heading into the final frame.
Josh Tarzwell scored a shorthanded goal, and the Rebels regained their lead 2-1.
Kole Lind tied the game 2-2 with just 33 seconds left to play.
In overtime, Kristian Reichel ended the Rockets winning streak at three scoring on a rebound.
The Rockets are back in action on Tuesday, when they face off against the Medicine Hat Tigers at Prospera Place.
