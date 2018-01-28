Sports
January 28, 2018 2:16 pm

Rockets lose to Rebels in Red Deer

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

KELOWNA, CANADA - NOVEMBER 11: Lane Zablocki #19 of the Red Deer Rebels looks for the pass against the Kelowna Rockets on November 11, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze) *** Local Caption ***

Marissa Baecker photo
A A

The Red Deer Rebels beat the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night in Red Deer.

Leif Mattson got the Rockets on the board 14:41 into the second period.

Rebels forward Maston McCarty answered back, and the game was tied 1-1 heading into the final frame.

Josh Tarzwell scored a shorthanded goal, and the Rebels regained their lead 2-1.

Kole Lind tied the game 2-2 with just 33 seconds left to play.

In overtime, Kristian Reichel ended the Rockets winning streak at three scoring on a rebound.

The Rockets are back in action on Tuesday, when they face off against the Medicine Hat Tigers at Prospera Place.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna Rockets
Red Deer Rebels
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News