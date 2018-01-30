$15,000 eagle stolen near Acton

An eagle worth $15,000 has been stolen from an aviary near Acton, Ont.

Wellington County OPP said the three-year-old Golden Eagle was taken from the aviary on First Line, north of Acton, sometime between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

The eagle, known as Riff Raff, is brown with white flecks, 76 centimetres and weighs six kilograms.

READ MORE: Collisions in Guelph down slightly in 2017: police

Riff Raff is a show and demonstration bird and is not a pet, which leads investigators to believe the thief has extensive knowledge and training to handle birds of this size.

Police said there is no indication that this was an act of protest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.