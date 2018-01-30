3 people charged in Surrey 2016 shooting

Three people have now been charged following a shooting in Surrey in 2016.

On March 22, 2016, Surrey RCMP were called to a home in the 10800 block of 143 Street. When officers arrived they found one man, who was known to police, who had been shot during a targeted break-in.

Later, Delta police found a possible suspect vehicle.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit, with assistance from the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Service, executed a search warrant on the suspect vehicle and three people have now been charged in the case.

David Fitzpatrick, 33 years old from Surrey, has been charged with one count of break and enter, one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of stolen property.

James Poloway, 28 of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of break and enter, one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of stolen property.

Another person has also been charged with one count of break and enter, one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon. This person was a youth at the time of the incident and cannot be named.

All three people remain in custody.

“Gun crime is a priority for the Surrey RCMP,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann with Surrey RCMP. “Investigations are often complex and time-consuming. Thanks to the investigators’ diligence and support from our partner agencies, several charges have been approved by Crown counsel that will have a positive impact on public safety.”