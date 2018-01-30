RCMP search Vernon area residence in connection with shooting

Vernon RCMP have released more details dealing with a shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened January 6 at a residence in the 3700 block of 24th Avenue where a 49 year old woman was struck by at least one bullet that was fired through a window.

The unidentified woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman has since been released from hospital.

RCMP say their investigation lead them to a residence on Willow Shore Crescent near Vernon, five days after the shooting.

Police say they searched the residence but are not releasing further details.

So far, no charges have been laid in connection with the shooting.

RCMP are putting out a public appeal for information leading to the suspect(s) who fired the shots.