Vernon shooting leaves woman fighting for her life

A 49-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Saturday in Vernon.

The Vernon RCMP general investigative section has taken lead of the investigation.

Police say they were called to the 3700 block of 24th Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The injured woman was found inside an apartment.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Const. Kelly Brett said. “However, preliminary information suggests that this was not a random attack. Police do not believe that public safety is at risk.”

No further information is being released at this time, but RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward by calling the Vernon RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.