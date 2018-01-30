Traffic
Slippery driving conditions in Saskatoon

Poor driving in Saskatoon as wind, snow, blowing snow, freezing rain create slippery conditions.

Wind, snow, blowing snow and freezing rain have created slippery driving conditions in Saskatoon.

A wind warning is in place for Saskatoon for Tuesday, with gusts up to 90 km/h possible.

Saskatoon police said the wind, along with blowing snow, flurries and freezing rain, is creating poor driving conditions in the city.

Reduced visibility is also likely with potential blizzard-like conditions.

Police said there have only been two minor collisions officers have responded to during the morning.

They are reminding drivers to slow down, leave extra space between vehicles, turn on headlights, and leave more time to get to destinations.

City officials said today’s conditions, combined with an expected dramatic drop in the temperature tonight, could leave streets and sidewalks across the city covered in ice.

City crews are monitoring road conditions and will apply a salt solution to help prevent ice build-up on priority streets.

Sand will also be applied as needed.

Drivers heading out of the city should check the highway hotline first.

Winter conditions exist on all highways in the region, with travel not recommended reported for some roads northwest of Saskatoon.

