Wind, snowfall warnings across Saskatchewan

Most of Saskatchewan is under a weather warning.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for all of southern Saskatchewan and most central and northern regions are under a snowfall warning.

Wind Warning

A significant low pressure system is tracking through the province.

As the system moves out, northwest winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected to develop Tuesday morning in western regions and reach Manitoba by early afternoon.

Winds are expected to rapidly diminish later in the afternoon.

Areas along the Yellowhead Highway could see brief, but significant reduced visibility due to the recent snowfall.

There is also a risk of freezing rain or ice pellets, mainly along the Yellowhead corridor.

Damage to building may occur and loose objects are at risk of being tossed around.

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Snowfall Warning

Central regions could get 10 centimetres of snow as the system moves through the province, while 10 to 20 centimetres is forecast for the north.

Snow will taper off late Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers are advised to use caution and check in with Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before heading out.

