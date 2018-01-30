Ontario Progressive Conservatives shuffle critic roles after Patrick Brown resignation

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have shuffled their critic portfolio as they continue to deal with the resignation of former party leader Patrick Brown.

Interim leader Vic Fedeli says he has appointed three of the party’s caucus members to new critic roles.

Lisa MacLeod will take over from Fedeli as the party’s finance critic.

Lorne Coe will become the party’s education critic, a role previously held by Brown.

And Lisa Thompson will become the party’s caucus chair.

Fedeli says Thompson will play a key role in implementing a plan to strengthen workplace violence and harassment policies.

The shuffle comes less than a week after Brown resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations reported by CTV News, which he emphatically denied. The allegations have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press.