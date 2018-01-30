Toronto-area gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Toronto-area gymnastics coach is under arrest for sexual assault offences involving a 15-year-old girl.

Peel Regional Police said their investigation began earlier this year after the victim came forward and reported multiple sex-related incidents that happened over a four-year period.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 26 for Scott McFarlane and police said he turned himself in on Monday.

He has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring under 16 years old, make sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age and indecent exposure to persons under 16 years of age.

Police said McFarlane was an active gymnastics coach in Peel Region and also coached in Oakville, Ottawa and Western Canada.

Authorities said he has been suspended indefinitely by Gymnastics Ontario.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.