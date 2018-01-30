SIU ends investigation into man found unresponsive in Toronto cell

TORONTO – The director of Ontario’s police watchdog says he’s ending the investigation into an incident that left a 46-year-old man unconscious in a cell last December.

According to the SIU, Toronto police arrested the man on the evening of Dec. 5, 2017, and put him in a cell at their division.

The agency says four hours later, the man was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to hospital.

He was returned to police custody the next day.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man wasn’t seriously injured, so the incident doesn’t fall under the agency’s purview.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.