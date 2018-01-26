SIU charge two Peterborough police officers with assault causing bodily harm

The Special Investigations Unit has charged two Peterborough police officers with assault following an arrest of a man last August.

In a release, SIU director Tony Loparco says he has reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed criminal offences in relation to an arrest of a 60-year-old man on Aug. 3, 2017.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer charged with assault after October arrest of cyclist: SIU

The SIU investigation said around 2 p.m., officers attended a commercial-residential building located in the area of Water and Simcoe streets for reports of a man causing a disturbance.

The officers went to the second floor and were involved in “an interaction” with the man who was arrested and taken to the police station, the SIU stated.

“He was then transported by ambulance to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries,” Loparco said.



Story continues below SIU lays assault charges against 2 Peterborough Police Service officers in relation to the arrest of a 60-year-old man in August of 2017. https://t.co/ZPOeRQ4Ozb — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 26, 2018

As result of the SIU’s investigation, Const. Tim Fish and Const. Geunwoo Kim have each been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, contrary to s. 267 (b) of the Criminal Code.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 15.

READ MORE: SIU says no grounds to charge OPP officer in death of impaired driver in North Bay

“The matter is now properly before the courts,” Loparco said. “In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police in which there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.