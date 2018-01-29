Crime
January 29, 2018 2:43 pm

Timeline of events in Bruce McArthur suspected serial killings case

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A timeline of key events in the case of Bruce McArthur, who is charged with five counts of first-degree murder:

October 2012 – Majeed Kayhan, 58, of Toronto, is reported missing.

November 2012 – Police launch Project Houston to investigate the disappearance of three men from Toronto’s gay village, including Kayhan.

April 2014 – Police close Project Houston, saying none of their findings would classify anyone as a suspect of a criminal offence.

August 2015 – Soroush Mahmudi, 50, of Toronto, is reported missing.

May 2016 – July 2017 – Police believe Dean Lisowick, 47, of no fixed address, was killed by McArthur during this timespan.

April 14, 2017 – Selim Esen, 44, is reported missing from the area of Toronto’s Yonge and Bloor streets.

June 26, 2017 – Andrew Kinsman, 49, is reported missing from the area of Parliament and Winchester streets.

August 2017 – Police launch Project Prism to investigate the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman.

September 2017 – Project Prism officers identify Bruce McArthur “as someone to be included or excluded as being involved in the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman.”

Dec. 8, 2017 – Police Chief Mark Saunders says the force will review its practices in missing persons investigations. He denies that there is evidence suggesting a serial killer is walking the streets of Toronto.

Jan. 17, 2018 – Police uncover evidence suggesting McArthur was responsible for both Kinsman and Esen’s deaths, along with the deaths of other unidentified people.

Jan. 18, 2018 – McArthur is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Esen and Kinsman. Police say McArthur is believed to be responsible for other deaths.

Jan. 19, 2018 – McArthur has his first court appearance.

Jan. 29, 2018 – McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mahmudi, Kayhan and Lisowick. Police call McArthur an alleged serial killer and say more victims may be identified.

