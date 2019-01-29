Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to 8 counts of 1st-degree murder

Bruce McArthur, the accused serial killer charged in connection with the deaths of eight Toronto men, has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

McArthur made the plea in a courtroom at the courthouse at 361 University Ave. Tuesday morning. It was anticipated McArthur’s trial would begin in January 2020.

On Monday, Toronto police issued a news release saying a “significant development” in the case was expected. Experts predicted McArthur would make the plea during his Tuesday court appearance.

The development in the case comes a little more than a year after McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, was arrested at his Thorncliffe Park apartment and charged with the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman following a months-long probe into cases of missing men from the city’s Church-Wellesley Village.

On Jan. 29, 2018, McArthur was charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick and Soroush Mahmudi.

On Feb. 23, McArthur was charged with a sixth count of first-degree murder in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam. On April 10, he was charged with the death of Abdulbasir Faizi. Less than a week later, McArthur was charged with an eighth count of first-degree murder in the death of Kirushna Kanagaratnam. ‘

Toronto police have faced heavy criticism from the public and the LGBTQ community in particular for their handling of the missing persons cases. As recently as six weeks before McArthur’s arrest, the service, including Chief Mark Saunders, said there was no indication the disappearances were the work of a serial killer.

Saunders apologized in February after seeming to suggest in a published interview that police might have cracked the cases earlier if members of the public had been more forthcoming with investigators.

An external review is looking into the way in which Toronto police investigated the missing men reports.

— With files from David Shum and The Canadian Press