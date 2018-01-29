N.B. RCMP investigating 2 separate robberies in Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating two separate robberies that occurred in Moncton on Thursday.

According to police, the first robbery occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m., when a man entered the Doghouse Pub at 269 McLaughlin Dr. and demanded money from an employee.

The Mounties say the man was described as five feet eight inches tall, with grey stubble on his face. He was wearing a black toque, a black jacket with a hood and yellow and grey gloves.

RCMP say the man later fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A few hours later, at approximately 11 p.m., a man entered the Tim Hortons located at 1166 Mountain Rd. and demanded money from one of the employees.

Police say the man they are looking for is between 20 and 30 years of age and approximately five feet 10 inches tall. At the time of the robbery police say he was wearing a blue plaid jacket, a ball hat with a red brim, and jeans.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they don’t believe the robberies to be connected and no one was injured in either incident.

RCMP are urging anyone with information about either of these incidents to contact their Codiac Regional detachment at 506-857-2400 or to call Crime Stoppers.