January 17, 2018 12:51 pm

N.B. RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in Fredericton

Rebecca Lau

RCMP say Winton Saulis was arrested without incident and has been remanded into custody.

New Brunswick RCMP say they have arrested an Oromocto man who was unlawfully at large, one week after issuing a public request for information.

Winton Saulis, 29, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Fredericton.

Saulis had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of conditions. On Jan 10, police issued a news release with his photo, saying they had made several attempts to locate him but had been “unsuccessful so far.”

RCMP say their officers, along with the Fredericton Police Force, arrested Saulis after receiving information from the public that he was in the Fredericton area.

He was arrested without incident and has been remanded into custody.

