RCMP looking for missing man from Roland, Man.

Police are concerned for the well being of a missing man from rural Manitoba.

David Reimer, 41, went missing Jan. 26 in the small town of Roland.

On Friday, his wife spoke to him on the phone shortly before 6 p.m. but when she went to pick him up, he wasn’t there.

Police said his wife says he was unwell when they spoke.

Reimer is described as 5’9″ tall, 198 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has several tattoos.

RCMP suspect he may be in the Winkler area.

Police are concerned for his well being due to his vulnerable state and the extreme cold weather. Anyone with information is asked to call Carman RCMP at 1-204-745-6760.

Roland is about twenty minutes south of Carman and an hour outside of Winnipeg.