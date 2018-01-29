Crime
January 29, 2018 12:16 pm
Updated: January 29, 2018 12:18 pm

Trial begins for Tina Fontaine’s accused killer

By Reporter  Global News

Tina Fontaine was killed in 2014. She was 15 years old at the time.

Winnipeg Police Service handout / Global News
Nearly three and a half years after Tina Fontaine was killed, the trial of her alleged killed is now underway

A jury of eight women and four men will decide the fate of Raymond Cormier.

The jury received instructions from Justice Glenn Joyal as the trial began Monday morning.

He told jurors to keep an open mind and refrain from making premature judgements in the case and to ultimately make a decision without sympathy, prejudice or fear.

Cormier is charged with second degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River a week after she went missing in August 2014.

He has maintained his innocence since being arrested.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

