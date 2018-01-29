Trial begins for Tina Fontaine’s accused killer

Nearly three and a half years after Tina Fontaine was killed, the trial of her alleged killed is now underway

A jury of eight women and four men will decide the fate of Raymond Cormier.

The jury received instructions from Justice Glenn Joyal as the trial began Monday morning.

READ MORE: Trial of Tina Fontaine’s accused killer to start Monday in Winnipeg

He told jurors to keep an open mind and refrain from making premature judgements in the case and to ultimately make a decision without sympathy, prejudice or fear.

Cormier is charged with second degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River a week after she went missing in August 2014.

He has maintained his innocence since being arrested.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.