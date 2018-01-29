Chinese New Year 2018: Astrological predictions for the Year of the Dog

This year the Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16, a day upon which people around the world welcome the start of a new calendar.

According to the Chinese zodiac, this year is also the Year of the Dog, which is the Chinese astrological sign that applies to people born not just in 2018, but also the years 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2006.

“We carry on these traditions year after year and generations,” she tells Global News.

READ MORE: Newborn babies dress up as puppies to ring in Year of the Dog

Celebrating the New Year

Also called the Spring Festival, the new year is a 15-day celebration that marks the beginning of spring and ends with the Lantern Festival, notes travel site Visit Richmond B.C.

The New Year is celebrated in Asia and beyond, and according to legends, the site notes, the New Year was a result of villagers scaring off a monster named “Nian” with firecrackers and drums — activities people still do today to celebrate the arrival of the near year.

It’s also important for family and friends to get together to share meals and gifts, Chan adds. “It’s just like the western Thanksgiving, celebrating family and togetherness,” she says.

Year of the Dog

Astrologer and feng shui master Paul Ng of Toronto, says this year can be classified as a year of conflict for people born in the Year of the Dog.

“They usually confront uncertainties,” he tells Global News, adding people born in the Year of the Dog should not gamble this year and should take care of their health.

According to his predictions for 2018, people born in a year of the dog should be more “conservative” and focus on more practical investments, like real estate. And while their income is stable, they should avoid stock markets.

READ MORE: Chinese New Year scallops

When it comes to relationships, Ng adds this is a “weak” year for people born in a year of the dog. It may not be a good year to get married.

And when it comes to health, if you were born in a year of the dog, watch your eating habits and exercise regularly. “You may be prone to small ailments a lot, especially to do with your digestive system.”

READ MORE: Chinese New Year migration begins as travellers head home to celebrate holiday

Breaking down the years

Ng also broke down some of his predictions for people born in specific years of the dog.

1994: “You should stay put and don’t take risks. You are prone to accidents.”

1982: “You are good with people and partnerships.” He suggests looking at jobs in public relations.

1970: “There would be stumbling blocks on the way.” Things may not be cooperative at work with colleagues, he says, so you should take on any problems yourself.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel