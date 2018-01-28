Officer-involved shooting in southwest Calgary Saturday night: police

One man is in hospital after an incident that ended in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

In a release late Saturday, police report they were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of 68 Avenue S.W. around 9 p.m. for reports of a disturbance inside one of the residences.

According to police, officers attempted to make contact with one man inside that residence related to the call. They said they negotiated with the man for 30 minutes before the situation escalated.

Police said the man then jumped from the second floor balcony and confronted officers, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Global News has confirmed the man is in his 40s and is believed to be in critical condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified of the incident and will investigate.

As of 11:25 p.m. officers were still on scene.

More to come…