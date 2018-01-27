Olympic gold medalist Jamie Salé provides special experience for children

A group of children who are battling cancer had the opportunity to skate with an Olympic champion on Saturday.

Olympic gold medalist Jamie Salé skated with 11 young Edmontonians at the Royal Glenora Club during an event that was sponsored by the Kids With Cancer Society.

“When I was asked to participate in this skating session with the sick kids, I didn’t hesitate because not only am I a mother, I really have a soft spot for these families who are going through a really difficult time,” Salé said.

“If I can give them an hour of joy and put smiles on their faces and take them away from the hospitals and their treatments then it fills up my bucket too.”

The experience of “Skating with Salé” was originally purchased at a charity auction by Baytek Interiors. The company then reached out to Kids With Cancer to share the experience.

“I think they’re really excited. For many of them, they didn’t know who Jamie was but all of their parents did of course, and I think they’ve done some research and now realize that they’re in the presence of a pretty big deal in our community,” Tara Graham, Kids With Cancer Society operations senior director, said.

Graham said the experience provided the children and their parents a mental break from their health issues.

“This is a special, unique opportunity that we were delighted to have come our way and it shows when you look at all these kids here today in their new gear and outfits. They’re obviously having a great time.”

The children were also treated to new skates and outfits from Pro Skate.