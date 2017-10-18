In Photos: Kids receive Dream Experience as Global Edmonton reporters

A special group of children from the Kids with Cancer Society had the opportunity to learn what it’s like to be a Global News reporter Wednesday.

Nick Hurst, Mackenzie Lewis, Graham Powell and Lourdes Clendeming received a tour of the news station, appeared on Global News at Noon with Shaye Ganam and Mike Sobel and learned the ins and outs of producing, shooting and editing a news story.

The Dream Experience is an auction item at the Beaded Journey Gala every spring. This year, it was purchased by Frank and Agnes Lovsin, who donated it to the kids.

Scroll down to learn more about Nick, Mackenzie, Graham and Lourdes!

Nick Hurst (11)

In March 2017, Nick was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 10. Nick is now 11 and in Grade 6. His hobbies include reading, playing video games and playing hockey. His favourite food is steak and favourite subjects at school are gym and English. Nick is a big fan of the Edmonton Eskimos and the Edmonton Oilers. His favourite player is Connor McDavid. When Nick grows up, he wants to create video games.

Mackenzie Lewis (14)

Mackenzie was diagnosed with AML in the fall of 2016. Now in Grade 9, she likes to learn about medicine. Mackenzie enjoys poetry, art, drawing, dancing and loves roses. She likes sushi, the colour purple and horror movies. Mackenzie’s favourite shows are Grey’s Anatomy and Family. When she grows up, Mackenzie wants to help others in some capacity.

Graham Powell (12)

When Graham was seven years old, he was diagnosed with an arachnoid cyst and hydrocephalus. Now 12 and in Grade 6, Graham’s favourite subjects are math and science. In his spare time, he enjoys playing guitar, drawing with his 3D pen, skiing and playing cards. Graham’s favourite food is sushi, his favourite colour is navy blue and favourite movie is Secret Life of Walter Mitty. When Graham grows up, he wants to be a neurobiologist.

Lourdes Clendeming (11)

Lourdes was diagnosed with Follicular Carcinoma in June 2017. She was in Grade 5 at the time. Now in Grade 6, she’s 11 years old and cancer free! Some of her favourite things include cooking and baking for her family, making slime and playing with her friends. She plays a lot of sports, including volleyball, gymnastics and jazz dance. Her favourite colours are purple and hot pink. Lourdes would like to be a dentist when she grows up.