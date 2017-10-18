Features
October 18, 2017 4:34 pm
Updated: October 18, 2017 5:44 pm

In Photos: Kids receive Dream Experience as Global Edmonton reporters

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Global Edmonton has four very special guests visiting the station today. Nick, Mackenzie, Graham and Lourdes from the Kids with Cancer Society are here to be reporters for the day.

A special group of children from the Kids with Cancer Society had the opportunity to learn what it’s like to be a Global News reporter Wednesday.

Nick Hurst, Mackenzie Lewis, Graham Powell and Lourdes Clendeming received a tour of the news station, appeared on Global News at Noon with Shaye Ganam and Mike Sobel and learned the ins and outs of producing, shooting and editing a news story.

The Dream Experience is an auction item at the Beaded Journey Gala every spring. This year, it was purchased by Frank and  Agnes Lovsin, who donated it to the kids.

Scroll down to learn more about Nick, Mackenzie, Graham and Lourdes!

10-18-KWC4

Mike Sobel hangs out with the kids at the Global Edmonton studio.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
10-18-kwc5

Mike Sobel hangs out with the kids at the Global Edmonton studio.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
10-18-KWC6

Our young visitors learn how the control room works.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
10-18-KWC9

Mike Sobel walks the kids through a weather forecast.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
10-18-KWC2

Producer Christine Meadows and anchor Carole Anne Devaney conduct interviews.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
10-18-KWC

Our young visitors sit on the news desk with anchor Shaye Ganam and weather specialist Mike Sobel.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
10-18-KWC3

The children learn how the control room works.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
DSC_0005

Mackenzie, Nick, Lourdes and Graham sit in the green room.

Global News
DSC_0015

Mike Sobel shows the kids the weather centre.

Global News
DSC_0020

Mackenzie live on Global News at Noon.

Global News
DSC_0021

Nick live on Global News at Noon with Mike Sobel.

Global NewsGlobal News
DSC_0028

Lourdes live on Global News at Noon with Mike Sobel.

Global News
DSC_0031

Graham live on Global News at Noon with Mike Sobel.

Global News
DSC_0032

Nick, Graham, Mackenzie and Lourdes in the Global Edmonton studio.

Global News
DSC_0033

Carole Anne Devaney speaks to the kids.

Global News
DSC_0039

Shaye Ganam sits with Lourdes.

Global News
DSC_0042

Carole Anne Devaney interviews Graham.

Global News
DSC_0044

Lourdes Clendeming shows off her new bead.

Global News
DSC_0045

Nick Hurst shows off his new bead.

Global News
DSC_0048

Graham Powell shows off his new bead.

Global News
DSC_0049

Mackenzie Lewis shows off her new bead.

Global News
DSC_0053

Mike Sobel interviewed for the story.

Global News
DSC_0054

Kent Morrison signs autographs.

Global News
DSC_0057

It wouldn’t be a story without sports reporter Quinn Phillips.

Global News
DSC_0060

Special assignments for the kids today.

Global News
DSC_0062

A closer look at the assignment desk.

Global News
DSC_0064

Carole Anne Devaney interviewed for the story.

Global News
DSC_0065

Turning the camera around.

Global News
DSC_0068

Gord Steinke interview for the story.

Global News
DSC_0071

Edit supervisor Fred Anderson shows the kids a few things about editing.

Global News
DSC_0072

Photographer Nathan Gross shows the kids how to ingest video.

Global News
DSC_0074

The kids help Quinn Ohler write a story for Global News Hour at 6.

Global News

Nick Hurst (11)

In March 2017, Nick was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 10. Nick is now 11 and in Grade 6. His hobbies include reading, playing video games and playing hockey. His favourite food is steak and favourite subjects at school are gym and English. Nick is a big fan of the Edmonton Eskimos and the Edmonton Oilers. His favourite player is Connor McDavid. When Nick grows up, he wants to create video games.

Mackenzie Lewis (14)

Mackenzie was diagnosed with AML in the fall of 2016. Now in Grade 9, she likes to learn about medicine. Mackenzie enjoys poetry, art, drawing, dancing and loves roses. She likes sushi, the colour purple and horror movies. Mackenzie’s favourite shows are Grey’s Anatomy and Family. When she grows up, Mackenzie wants to help others in some capacity.

Graham Powell (12)

When Graham was seven years old, he was diagnosed with an arachnoid cyst and hydrocephalus. Now 12 and in Grade 6, Graham’s favourite subjects are math and science. In his spare time, he enjoys playing guitar, drawing with his 3D pen, skiing and playing cards. Graham’s favourite food is sushi, his favourite colour is navy blue and favourite movie is Secret Life of Walter Mitty. When Graham grows up, he wants to be a neurobiologist.

Lourdes Clendeming (11)

Lourdes was diagnosed with Follicular Carcinoma in June 2017. She was in Grade 5 at the time. Now in Grade 6, she’s 11 years old and cancer free! Some of her favourite things include cooking and baking for her family, making slime and playing with her friends. She plays a lot of sports, including volleyball, gymnastics and jazz dance. Her favourite colours are purple and hot pink. Lourdes would like to be a dentist when she grows up.

Global News