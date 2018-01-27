Snowfall warnings issued for interior mountain passes

The southern B.C. interior will be impacted by two separate storms this weekend. The first system will spread snow to the region on Saturday. Snowfall amounts are expected to range between five and 15 centimetres in the Shuswap and between 15 and 20 centimetres on the Coquihalla Highway.

Snow is expected to taper off late Saturday afternoon or evening, depending on location.

The next system will spread snow to the southern B.C. interior early Sunday morning. Snow will continue through the day, and will begin to change to rain late in the day and through the evening as this storm brings warm air into the region.

The changeover to rain will be delayed the further north you are, with the Columbias likely to remain as snow through Sunday night. This Sunday storm is poised to spread another 5 to 20 centimetres of snow across the region.