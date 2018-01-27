Rockets tame Tigers in OT

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 in overtime Friday night in Medicine Hat.

Medicine Hat took an early lead with two goals from Mark Rassell.

Leif Mattson got the Rockets on the board late in the first period, and Kelowna trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Jaeger White scored for the Tigers in the second frame, boosting Medicine Hat’s lead 3-1.

Kole Lind brought the Rockets back within one in the third period, before Connor Bruggen-Cate tied the game 3-3 on a power play.

In overtime, Rockets captain Cal Foote took off on a breakaway and ended the game 4-1 in Kelowna’s favour.

The Rockets are back in action Saturday night when they take on the Red Deer Rebels at the Enmax Centrium.