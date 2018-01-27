Gilbert Robinson found guilty of killing estranged wife

An Edmonton man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in his estranged wife’s 2014 death.

The jury in Gilbert Robinson’s trial came back with the verdict early Saturday afternoon.

Robinson’s estranged wife Gina Robinson was found dead at his home in April 2014.

Jury finds Robinson guilty. There is a noticeable break in the tension in the courtroom. #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) January 27, 2018

There are a few people shaking in the courtroom, a few people are crying or are being consoled. #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) January 27, 2018

Robinson showed little emotion when the guilty verdict was read as he stood in the prisoner box. However, Gina’s friends and family who were in the courtroom Saturday did show emotion.

We are adjourned for a bit. There have been a few hugs in the courtroom and lots of sniffles. #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) January 27, 2018

After weeks of testimony, the Crown prosecutor closed its case Wednesday. Domina Hussain described Gina’s death as no accident, and that she was severely beaten with a piece of lumber.

“This was murder,” Hussain told the court Wednesday.

READ MORE: Crown says Edmonton woman severely beaten with 2×4: ‘This was not an accident. This was murder’

Robinson told family, friends and police that Gina had likely fallen down the stairs.

The medical examiner ruled Gina’s death was not an accident and concluded her injuries were “multiple blunt force trauma.”

During the trial, court heard the couple separated in February 2012, and they were in the process of ending their 30-year marriage. Hussain told the jury the divorce led to related financial consequences.

READ MORE: Edmonton woman’s friend testifies accused murderer said his wife ‘fell down the stairs’

The Crown said on April 22, 2014, Gina went to Robinson’s home and she was supposed to call her friend when she left. By 9 p.m., there was no phone call.

Hussain said Gina’s friend drove to Robinson’s house and knocked on the door. Court heard that Gina was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of Gilbert’s basement stairs.

READ MORE: Witnesses in Edmonton murder trial describe Gina Robinson’s injuries: ‘They were catastrophic’

Hussain said Gina was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital that night with numerous injuries and died the next day.

The jury did not have a unanimous recommendation for sentencing before the judge dismissed them from service Saturday afternoon.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 4 and 5.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of Gilbert Robinson’s second-degree murder trial