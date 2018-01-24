Crown says Edmonton woman severely beaten with 2×4: ‘This was not an accident. This was murder’

WARNING: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing.

After weeks of testimony, the Crown prosecutor closed its case against Gilbert Robinson in his second-degree murder trial.

Domina Hussain presented the Crown’s theory Wednesday morning and told the jury the death of Aileen “Gina” Robinson in April 2014 was not accidental.

“This was not an accident. This was murder.”

Hussain said Gina was severely beaten with a 2×4 — her skull broken in multiple places.

Robinson told family, friends and police that Gina had likely fallen down the stairs.

The medical examiner ruled Gina’s death was not an accident and concluded her injuries were “multiple blunt force trauma.”

The emergency room doctor that treated Gina before she died testified he had only seen a couple of cases with such severe head injuries from falling; one of them was a skydiver who’s parachute failed to open and that patient was in better shape than Gina.

The Crown said Robinson wrapped Gina’s head in a black jacket before striking her with the 2×4 multiple times with significant force. A wood splinter was found in Gina’s hair.

In a search by police, a 2×4 with blood stains was discovered on a top shelf in Robinson’s garage, along with a blood-soaked black jacket in a garbage bag.

DNA from that blood matched Gina’s, and Robinson’s middle fingerprint was a match on the garbage bag.

Hussain told the jury the couple’s divorce had financial consequences and by April 2014, Robinson owed Gina $18, 227.57 in spousal support.

She told the jury friends of Robinson heard him say: “He would rather go to jail than pay her spousal support.”

A trial date had been set to enforce the 2013 court order.

The Crown told the jury Gina was afraid of her ex-husband and had code words with friends whenever she went to Robinson’s house to deal with their divorce.

On April 21, 2014, Gina was supposed to text or call her friend after leaving Robinson’s home.

Gina never called.

That friend, Denise Snowden, went to Robinson’s home and testified she saw her friend at the bottom of the stairs.

Hussain called the position of Gina’s head “troubling” and said a dent in the drywall above Gina’s head matched the 2×4 measurement, which was eight centimetres.

“The forensic evidence is strong and it’s compelling.”

Robinson’s lawyer, Peter Royal, did not call any evidence. He will present his closing arguments to the jury on Wednesday afternoon.