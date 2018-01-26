Hillary Clinton covered for senior executive accused of sexual harassment: reports

Hillary Clinton decided not to fire a senior executive on her 2008 presidential campaign team, despite the fact that he had been accused of sexual harassment, multiple sources reported Friday.

The New York Times was first to report that Burns Strider, Clinton’s faith adviser, was accused of inappropriate touching by a female campaign staffer.

The article cited four individuals who were familiar with the events, saying that Clinton kept Strider on the team despite her campaign manager Patti Doyle’s advice that he be fired.

Instead, Strider’s pay was suspended for several weeks and he had to undergo counselling.

His accuser was moved to a new job.

CNN published a similar report about Strider Friday, saying that the alleged incidents involved kissing the woman’s forehead and sending inappropriate emails. The news outlet said Strider and Doyle did not immediately return CNN’s request for a response.

Strider later worked for Correct the Record, an independent group that supported the Democratic candidate’s 2016 run for president.

He was fired from that job just months after he started, amid accusations that he assaulted a young female aide, the Times reported.

Utrecht, Kleinfeld, Fiori, Partners, the law firm that represented the 2008 Clinton campaign, issued a statement to CNN after Friday’s news.

“To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment,” the statement read.

“When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken. This complaint was no exception.”

Clinton has been vocal in encouraging young women to be more involved in politics, and is a vocal supporter of women’s rights.

But there have been instances where she has come under fire.

The politician was known to be a friend of Harvey Weinstein, but said she was “shocked and appalled” by the allegations surrounding the film producer.

Her husband and former president Bill Clinton has also been accused of sexual assault and harassment.