January 26, 2018 2:07 pm

Woman accuses Steven Seagal of rape

By Staff The Associated Press

Actor Steven Seagal attends the SMASH Global V pre-Oscar fight at Taglyan Complex on Feb. 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images,
NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

A once-aspiring actress has alleged Steven Seagal raped her at a wrap party for the film On Deadly Ground, claiming he undressed her and assaulted her on his bed while she focused on a photo of Seagal’s wife on the nightstand.

Regina Simons called the alleged assault “very predatory, very aggressive and traumatizing” during an interview that aired Friday on Megyn Kelly Today. She was 18 at the time.

Seagal’s lawyer did not immediately return calls for comment Friday.

READ MORE: Steven Seagal’s list of alleged sexual misconduct now includes rape

Simons said she was surprised to find that she was the only one invited to Seagal’s 1993 party to celebrate the end of filming. She had been and extra and said “before I knew it, he was on top of me and I couldn’t move.” She says she froze and “felt like I left my body.”

During the alleged attack, Simons said she remembers looking at picture of Seagal and “the lady from Weird Science.” At the time, Segal was married to Kelly LeBrock, who starred in Weird Science.

Other women have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct. Jenny McCarthy said the action star sexually harassed her during a 1995 audition, while Portia de Rossi accused Seagal of unzipping his pants during an audition.

A Seagal spokesman denied McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast. McCarthy told the same story to Movieline in 1998.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

