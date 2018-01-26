Woman stabbed in early morning attack in Palliser: Calgary police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the community of Palliser.

It happened at a home in the 9600 block of 24 Street S.W. at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the victim was attacked by three suspects when she answered the door to her home.

Paramedics transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre with stab wounds to her abdomen.

Police said some personal items from the victim’s home were taken during the attack.

As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made.

– With files from Doug Vaessen