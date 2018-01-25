Health
January 25, 2018 9:40 pm

1 dead, 9 hospitalized in flu outbreak at downtown homeless shelter: Toronto Public Health

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of Seaton House.

Google Streetview / Screenshot
Toronto Public Health says it’s investigating a deadly flu outbreak at a shelter in the city.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Allison Chris says the outbreak at Seaton House has left one person dead and nine others in hospital.

Chris says the outbreak was declared on Sunday and the death occurred on Wednesday.

She says the outbreak is on a “long-stay” floor of the shelter, where people generally live for extended periods.

Chris says an infection control program aimed at reducing transmission of the virus was put in place on Sunday when the outbreak was declared.

Seaton House, with more than 500 beds, is the largest and one of the oldest shelters serving homeless men in Toronto.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

