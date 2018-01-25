City of Regina looking into installing lights on southeast portion of Ring Road

Good news may be on the way for some motorists in Regina, as the city is looking into installing lights on a southeast portion of Ring Road between Assiniboine Ave. and Albert St. South.

“As the roads have gotten busier and the city’s grown around the roads, it’s an extension of the lighting that exists to the north,” City of Regina director of roadways and transportation Norman Kyle said.

While it’s not the only stretch of Ring Road without lighting, the city has been talking about the issue for over a year after receiving a number of concerns from motorists.

“It is classified as a highway and highways typically aren’t lit, expect for major interchanges and things like that,” Kyle explained.

Officials are currently looking into lighting design and overall costs, now that $360,000 has been allocated to address the concerns.

“We’d be looking at LED lighting because it’s more cost efficient in the long run,” Kyle said. “It uses a lot less power so our operating costs would be lower with LED lighting.”

The city says it should have a timeline for the project in the summer, with the lighting ideally installed by the end of 2018 or early next year.