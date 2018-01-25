Halifax police say sexual assault allegations against RCMP doctor doubled in 24 hours

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say that the number of complaints they’ve received against an RCMP doctor accused of sexual assault has reached 40.

Const. Carol McIsaac of the HRP told the Canadian Press that the number of complaints is “very fluid” and is continuing to climb, nearly doubling over a 24-hour period.

McIsaac stressed that 40 complaints do not mean 40 people.

“Until our Investigators in the Sexual Assault Unit have spoken with each individual complainant, we need to stick with the number of complaints received as opposed to the number [of] people,” she said in an email.

As reported on Wednesday by Global News, Donald McLeod Campbell, the doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple RCMP officers, is adamant he did nothing wrong.

Campbell worked for the RCMP until 2003. The retired doctor also had a family practice at Albro Lake Medical Clinic.

A B.C. lawyer, who is working with some of the complainants, told Global News the alleged abuse included unwarranted cavity searches and groping. David Klein said his clients claimed the doctor was nicknamed “Dr. Fingers” by recruits.

But, in a phone conversation with Global News, Campbell said he was doing the normal medical exam. He refused to explain further.

“I’d rather not, because you’re starting to ask too many questions,” Campbell said.

Asked about what the proper procedure required him to do, Campbell replied: “Examine people, fill out the form. OK, I’m not gonna say any more.”

He also said he was upset at comments by the RCMP on Tuesday which he said paint him as guilty of sexual abuse, even though he has not been charged.

After news of the Nova Scotia doctor came to light, Ontario police announced they are also investigating a doctor who used to practise in the province’s RCMP division.

The doctor hasn’t been identified nor have charges been laid, but police say another 20 women and men have come forward to say they’d been sexually assaulted by the RCMP doctor between 1981 and 2003.

Meaghan Gray of the Toronto Police Service said she doesn’t know if the two cases are connected.