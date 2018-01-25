Health
January 25, 2018 3:33 pm
Updated: January 25, 2018 3:34 pm

Dozens more full-time paramedics to be hired in Nanaimo

By Reporter/Legislative Bureau  CKNW

Fri, Feb 5: B.C. Emergency Health Services has announced it will add eight ambulances and 34 full-time paramedics. But will this be enough to cut down on ambulance wait times in Metro Vancouver? Rumina Daya reports.

A A

The Nanaimo area is set to see 30 new full-time paramedics hired — almost double the number who are coming on to the job in Vancouver.

“This is a stable work force,” said BC Emergency Health Services executive vice-president Linda Lupini.

“They’re all on shifts that match the type of call and the peak call volume for Vancouver Island.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s overdose crisis is taking its toll on paramedics

Lupini said BC Emergency Health Services analyzed peak times for patient transfers – similar to what was done in Vancouver.

Now it knows when paramedics are needed most – and they can staff those hours ahead of time instead of using on-call workers.

“We can now do really good analysis of when those calls are, when transfers usually take place with people being discharged from hospital or inter-facilities, and we’ve now been able to match those shifts with full time employees,” she said.

With 30 new full-time paramedics, Nanaimo will now have a total of 64.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ambulance
BC EHS
BC Emergency Health Services
BC Paramedics
Emergency health
full time paramedics nanaimo
nanaimo full time paramedics
nanaimo paramedics
Paramedics
paramedics nanaimo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News