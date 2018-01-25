City crews ready to deal with heavy snowfall in Saskatoon

City officials said crews are ready to deal with an expected heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Saskatoon, with up to 20 centimetres possible by Friday morning.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon for up to 20 cm snow

Officials said all resources, including 8 plows and 25 graders, are ready to keep all high traffic and high volume roads clear.

Priority streets will be graded within 72 hours after the storm ends.

Drivers are being reminded snow plowing can cause white-out conditions and reduced visibility, and they should stay at least 15 metres behind any equipment with blue and amber flashing lights.

Officials added that passing winter road maintenance equipment is not recommended.

Crews will also use sand pre-wet with magnesium chloride at slippery intersections.

Icy and snow covered locations can be reported to the city, 24 hours a day, at 306-975-2476.