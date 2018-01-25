Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon for up to 20 cm snow

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford areas for up to 20 centimetres of fluffy snow.

A low pressure system in southern Alberta will move into southern Saskatchewan, giving some light snow to the northern grainbelt Thursday afternoon.

The weather disturbance will intensify, bringing heavy snow to the warned areas Thursday night.

There will be a wide range of snowfall totals, but generally around 10 to 15 centimetres should be expected for most areas before Friday morning.

The area of snow will continue moving eastward and the snowfall warning may be extended towards the Manitoba boundary for heavy snowfall on Friday.

This weather system will also bring unseasonably mild temperatures Thursday and patchy freezing rain Thursday evening to the southern grainbelt.

Below normal temperatures will return to most of southern Saskatchewan for the weekend in the wake of this disturbance.

