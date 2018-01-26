Snowfall warning continued for west-central Saskatchewan

A snowfall warning has ended in Saskatoon but remains in place for part of west-central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said the low pressure trough spread snow through the region overnight, with five to 10 centimetres of snow reported in Saskatoon as of 4 a.m. CT Friday.

The area of snow is expected to gradually track northward and eastward during the day and will swing back through southern Saskatchewan overnight and into Saturday, bringing a few more centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada said a wide-range of snowfall totals are likely, with areas north of the Yellowhead Highway expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow.

Southern areas could get up to five centimetres.

North winds behind the trough will push temperatures back down to normal or below normal values.

Motorists planning to head out on roads are advised to use caution and check in with the Highway Hotline before heading out.

