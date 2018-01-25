Canada
January 25, 2018 11:53 am

Komodo dragons leaving Saskatoon zoo

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Thorn and Shruikan, two Komodo dragons on loan to the Saskatoon zoo, are returning home in February.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
Time is running out for people who want to see the Komodo dragons at the Saskatoon zoo.

Thorn and Shruikan will be returned to the Calgary Zoo in February.

“The dragons were a great addition to our collection, and it has been amazing to watch them grow over the past year,” said Tim Sinclair-Smith, the zoo manager at Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo.

During their time in Saskatoon, the pair put on some weight.

“When the dragons first arrived, Thorn weighed 21.40 kg while Shruikan weighed 23.25 kg,” Sinclair-Smith said.

“Since then, the dragons have grown to be 32.25 kg and 31.00 kg respectively.”

Thorn and Shruikan are housed at the Komodo Island Exhibit, which opened to the public on April 1, 2017, giving people the chance to see and learn more about the larger-than-life lizards.

The last day of the exhibit is Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Saskatoon Zoo is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT daily with admission until March 1 by donation.

