Popular elk at Saskatoon zoo euthanized after being injured by another elk
A popular elk at the Saskatoon Forestry Park & Zoo was euthanized after he was injured by another elk.
Winston was put down on Tuesday after staff noticed he wasn’t himself.
“We noticed Winston displayed some lameness and discovered he’d been injured near the right shoulder – likely by a kick from one of the other animals in the herd,” Saskatoon zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith said.
“This can happen among animals living in a herd – it’s unfortunate but something that just occurs in nature.”
Winston was examined several times and then taken to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine for an in-depth examination.
Sinclair-Smith and a panel of seven veterinarians then met and made the decision to euthanize Winston following his grim diagnosis.
“We simply didn’t want him to suffer anymore,” Sinclair-Smith said.
“We will miss Winston and we know that all who knew him will feel the loss.”
Sinclair-Smith added that Winston was a very calm and well-mannered elk who won the hearts of everyone who cared for home.
“We are all heartbroken about this,” Sinclair-Smith said.
