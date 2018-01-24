Sandra Schmirler Foundation to donate $35K to Penticton Regional Hospital

When the Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins in Penticton, a presentation will be made to the Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) on behalf of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation.

Each year the foundation supports neonatal programs across Canada in honour of Sandra Schmirler, the late Olympic and world curling champion who died of cancer at the age of 36 in March 2000.

The $35,000 donation will be presented on Saturday, during the opening weekend of the event, to benefit the nursery at PRH.

The money is raised during a national telethon on TSN, held every year during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“These funds helped purchase equipment that is saving the lives of babies born premature and critically ill right across Canada,” Brad Sylvester, chair of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation board said in a news release.

“At the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, we believe that all champions start small. We are delighted to make this donation to the Penticton Regional Hospital in memory of Sandra Schmirler and her love of family.”

The money will be used to upgrade the infant resuscitation warmer which supports premature and sick babies by controlling heating and oxygen delivery and monitoring the heart rate.