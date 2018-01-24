Another grocery option possibly on the horizon for Calgary’s downtown dwellers

The race might be on to see who can open the first new grocery store in Calgary’s developing downtown eastside.

A spokesperson for Calgary Co-op — which already owns one store in the Beltline — said Tuesday, the company is in the market for a second, smaller-format location in the downtown.

“We’re negotiating right now on some spots,” said Tony Argento, director of real estate and development for Calgary Co-op. “We intend to have another presence in the downtown core other than our Midtown store.”

Construction of a Loblaws store is already underway in the new “5th & Third” shopping complex near the East Village. That project will utilize the Ontario-based company’s “CityMarket” format.

A website for the development shows the store will be an 82,000-square-foot store designed to appeal to urban tastes.

According to the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, the store is slated for a 2019 opening.

Argento couldn’t confirm whether Calgary Co-op was looking at setting up shop in the East Village, or whether his company might beat Loblaws in opening their doors.

“We’re looking at a couple of spots and there is maybe a possibility,” Argento said.

Argento said Calgary Co-op’s goal would be to appeal to customers who might shop as often as every day to buy goods.

“In a downtown situation, more urban, you’ve got a bit more limited storage space in the condominiums and places where people live,” Argento said.

“So, we have to look at adapting our model to suiting different communities.”