Dashcam video released in Burnaby Cariboo Road pedestrian hit-and-run

Burnaby RCMP have now released dashcam video in a recent pedestrian hit-and-run on Cariboo Road.

The pedestrian was struck in the marked crosswalk at around 5 p.m. Saturday, the third incident at that crosswalk in only a few days.

Last Wednesday a 15-year-old international student was struck and killed.

The next day, a cyclist was hit in the same crosswalk.

On Saturday, the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene.

This collision resulted in a man suffering serious injuries, says Supt. Chuck McDonald in a release. I am calling on anyone who has information relating to the identity of the driver to contact the Burnaby RCMP immediately.

Police say the dashcam video shows the suspect vehicle but it is not yet possible to make out a licence plate.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Charger, which may have damage to the front passenger side. Prior to the collision, the vehicle travelled northbound on Cariboo Road for over a minute. After the pedestrian was struck, police say the vehicle continued north.

If you have any information or if you witnessed this collision, contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.