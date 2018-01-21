Third pedestrian struck in Burnaby crosswalk that claimed the life of a teenage girl

Another pedestrian has been struck in the marked crosswalk on Burnaby’s Cariboo Road near the Highway 1 overpass.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck at same Burnaby crosswalk where teenage girl was killed Wednesday

Burnaby RCMP has not responded to requests for comment on the collision.

It marks the third crash in that crosswalk in less than a week.

On Wednesday a 15-year-old international student was struck and killed.

The next day, a cyclist was hit in the same crosswalk.

Residents have been demanding safety improvements for months.

An online petition launched on Wednesday already has more than 2800 signatures.