Edmonton sports

More
Buffalo Sabres
January 23, 2018 1:57 pm

Edmonton Oilers try to keep streak alive against Sabres

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Strome (18) and Matthew Benning (83) celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday December 18, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

The Edmonton Oilers will go after their fourth straight win Tuesday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place.

Story continues below

The Sabres have only 12 wins in 47 games this season but are coming off a 2-1 overtime win in Calgary on Monday. The Oilers, who are trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, aren’t taking the Sabres lightly.

“We were obviously beaten by them in their building,” said head coach Todd McLellan. “Jack Eichel, Ristolainen, Okposo — I thought those players were dangerous last night when they played against Calgary.”

“They have a lot of ways they can hurt you. Their power play has been hot lately,” said goaltender Cam Talbot.

The Oilers are 0-2-1 in their last three meetings against the Sabres, including a lifeless 3-1 loss in Buffalo on Nov. 24.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ power play in massive drought despite winning streak

Anton Slepyshev will play his first game since Jan. 6, coming in for Mike Cammalleri. The Oilers expected lineup is:

Maroon – McDavid – Caggiula

Lucic – Draisaitl – Puljujarvi

Khaira – Strome – Slepyshev

Pakarinen – Letestu – Kassian

Nurse – Larsson

Klefbom – Benning

Russell – Sekera

Talbot

The Oilers and Sabres are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buffalo Sabres
Cam Talbot
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Jack Eichel
NHL
Rogers Place
Todd McLellan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News