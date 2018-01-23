Eichel overtime hero as Buffalo Sabres edge Flames 2-1 for rare win in Calgary

Jack Eichel’s overtime goal gave the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Eichel one-timed a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen for his 19th of the season, putting it past Mike Smith to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists).

Scott Wilson also scored as Buffalo (12-26-9) snapped a four-game road losing streak.

The Sabres won in Calgary for the first time since Oct. 18, 2003. They play in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames (25-16-6), who extended their point streak to nine games (7-0-2).

Buffalo’s 30th-ranked power play had two chances to win it inside the final five minutes of regulation and while they didn’t convert, the game-tying goal came shortly after the second man advantage expired.

Mikael Backlund’s holding the stick penalty with 33 seconds left continued into overtime where Calgary killed it off, but the Sabres kept possession, leading to Eichel’s goal.