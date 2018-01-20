Hockey day opens with Flames losing 2-1 to Winnipeg

Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler scored in the shootout as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Flames 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, snapping Calgary’s seven-game winning streak.

Little opened the shootout with a wrist shot inside the goal post on Mike Smith. After Mark Jankowski and Sean Monahan were stopped by Connor Hellebuyck and Smith stopped Patrik Laine, Wheeler clinched it on a deke to his forehand.

Mathieu Perreault scored in regulation for Winnipeg (27-13-7), which improved to 7-2-1 in its last 10. The Jets fly home to play host to Vancouver on Sunday night.

TJ Brodie scored for Calgary (25-16-5).

Hellebuyck had 30 saves for the Jets and Smith stopped 33 shots in defeat.

With both teams coming off their bye week, the rust was evident early on with missed passes and sloppy play. Calgary was last in action on Sunday and the Jets had been off since last Saturday.

The win streak might be over but the point streak is not. #WPGvsCGY pic.twitter.com/t2QuIue4E3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 20, 2018