Edmonton Oilers’ power play in massive drought despite winning streak

The Edmonton Oilers’ special teams have been a source of woe all season long. While the penalty-killing (last in the league) has drawn most of the attention, the power play has sunk to 29th with a success rate of just 15.1 per cent.

READ MORE: Jesse Puljujarvi powers the Edmonton Oilers past the Canucks

“The power play either has to score or create momentum.

“Our numbers are evident that we’re not scoring enough but it’s also not creating a lot of momentum,” said head coach Todd McLellan.

“We’ve continually worked at it. We’ve moved people around. We need to get one, then guys will feel a little bit better about it.”

Since Christmas, the Oilers are 2/25 with the man advantage. They were 0/3 on Saturday against Vancouver with only four shots on goal.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks fall to the Edmonton Oilers on the road

“I’m sure we could always shoot the puck more. Seems like all the goals around the league happen (around the net). Tip-ins, deflections, rebounds,” said centre Mark Letestu. “For us, the puck always has to get there more.”

“It just comes down to a bounce. We’re not getting that bounce,” winger Milan Lucic said.

“At times, our execution is not there,” Lucic said. “I know it’s easy to say: ‘Shoot it!’ but when someone is in the lane and a guy’s blocking it, that’s just like shooting it into the goalie’s glove.”

READ MORE: Maroon major penalty helps Kings blank Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers will try to stretch their winning streak to four games on Tuesday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres.